Mary Dillon née Diggins, Glounderdalive, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Thursday (Jan 4th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
Kerry Lotto winner plans piercing and tattoo following €550,000 win
A Kerry man is over half a million-euro better off having collected his Lotto prize at National Lottery Headquarters. The man, said to be married...
Number of patients on trolleys reaches record high
The number of people on hospital trolleys has reached a new national record high - at 677. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says this...
July is warmest month of 2017 in Kerry
2017 was the driest and warmest year for the past three years. That's according to statistics from Met Eireann for Valentia Observatory. December was the coldest...
Tralee charity shop asks people to donate only during opening hours
A Tralee charity shop has asked people to donate only during opening hours. Adele Kelleher, manager of the Sue Ryder shop in Tralee, made the...
45 deer were culled this year in Killarney National Park
45 deer were culled last year in Killarney National Park. That's according to figures released by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht who also...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Stephen Wallace aims to instil a brand of Kerry Football in Offaly. The Kerry Man’s side face Dublin tonight in the O’Byrne Cup. Offaly,...
Morning Sports Update
Manchester City are fifteen-points clear at the top of the Premier League this morning. Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero each found the net in a...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Arsene Wenger has been charged by the F-A for comments made to match officials after Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Brom. The Arsenal boss is...