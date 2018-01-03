Mary Dillon née Diggins, Glounderdalive, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Thursday (Jan 4th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

