Mary Dillon, Carrigane, Littor Road, Asdee

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Friday from 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

