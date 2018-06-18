Mary Daly née Carroll, Dromartin, Ballyduff

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Tuesday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to St. Peter and Paul’s Church Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium
7.7 million euro of expanded facilities officially opened at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee
Junior Minister Brendan Griffin believes there should be more collaboration between the private and public health sectors. The Kerry TD was speaking as he officially...
Kerry’s junior minister says zero tolerance approach needed to anti-social behaviour on public transport
The Junior Minister at the Department of Transport says a zero-tolerance approach is needed to anti-social behaviour on public transport. Irish Rail is working closely...
House burgled following emergency hoax call-out in Castlecove
A south Kerry householder, who responded to a hoax emergency call-out, returned to find his home burgled. Last Sunday, between 2.30pm and 3.45pm, a householder...
Teenager’s phone stolen after being targetted by gang in Tralee
A teenage boy had his phone stolen last week after being targetted by four males in Tralee. The incident occurred in the Oakpark area last...
Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue brings two people to safety
Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue brought two people to safety this afternoon. A woman in a kayak and a male surfer got into difficulties off Ballinskelligs Bay...
Kerry Club To Return To National League Basketball
St. Mary’s Castleisland are to enter the Women’s National League next season. The club, who won the league back in 2012, last competed at...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville 18 Hole Stableford Jun 10 & 12 1st Moira Lynott (15) 38 pts 2nd Mary Corkery ( 23) 37 pts 3rd Dympna Considine (30) 33 pts 18...
SOCCER Video Assistant Referee technology's continuing to play a part at the World Cup in Russia. Sweden beat South Korea 1-nil in today's opening game thanks...