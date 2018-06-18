Mary Daly née Carroll, Dromartin, Ballyduff

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Tuesday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to St. Peter and Paul’s Church Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium

