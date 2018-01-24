Mary Corbett nee McMahon, Holy Cross, Firies, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30 to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery
Latest News
New Pension Changes – January 24th, 2018
Yesterday, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, announced changes to calculating pensions based on contributions made over a career. So,...
Will I Get Rich from Airbnb? – January 24th, 2018
Not according to figures from the online company which show that the average amount earned by an Airbnb host in Ireland is €3,500 per...
A Problem Shared – January 24th, 2018
Every Wednesday, therapist and psychotherapist, Val and Tony McGinley, join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_24_prob.mp3
Tralee school principal pays tribute to former student who lost his life in Ecuador
The principal of a Tralee secondary school has paid tribute to a former student who lost his life in Ecuador. The body of 26-year-old David...
Cllr calls for action on hedges on busy tourist routes
A Kerry County Councillor has called for a priority list from each Municipal District of busy tourist routes where hedge cutting will be needed. Cllr...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
LADIES GAA A 2pm starting time has been confirmed for Kerry v Cork in the Ladies Lidl National Football League Division 1 Round 1 fixture. The...
Donegal Forward Looking Forward To Working With New Manager Declan Bonner
Donegal forward Paddy Mc Brearty is looking forward to the start of the National Football League and working with their new manager Declan Bonner. The...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he's desperate to reach the final of the League Cup tonight. They face Arsenal in the second leg of their...