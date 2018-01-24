Mary Corbett nee McMahon, Holy Cross, Firies, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30 to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR