Mary Codd née Ashe, Meadowlands Estate, Tralee & formerly of Dingle, San Francisco & New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (Nov 5th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. donations in lieu to the Society of St Vincent de Paul & the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. Here is John O’Leary’s football...
International Rules Test Preview
Ireland will play their opening International Rules Test against Australia next weekend. The series begins in Adelaide on Sunday 12th November at 6am Irish time),...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Morning Review
Murt Murphy reports
