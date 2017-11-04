Mary Codd née Ashe, Meadowlands Estate, Tralee & formerly of Dingle, San Francisco & New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (Nov 5th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. donations in lieu to the Society of St Vincent de Paul & the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.