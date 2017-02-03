Mary Brosnan nee Sugrue, Powell’s Road, Sandville, Castleisland and late of Farmer’s Bridge, Tralee

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Saturday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Castleisland Parish Church on Sunday at 11.30am.

