Mary Broderick, Bunagara, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home Derry Listowel tomorrow Monday from 6pm to 7pm – followed by removal at 7pm To St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Listowel.

