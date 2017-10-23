Mary Bridget O’Sullivan, 17 Marian Place, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening from 7pm to 9pm & tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Tuesday to arrive at 8pm at the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.
