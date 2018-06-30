Mary Breen nee O’ Connor, Fountain Court, Tralee and formerly of Aughacasla, Castlegregory

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal  to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. House Strictly private please.

