Mary Ann Carmody nee O’Leary, Cordal East, Castleisland

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Cordal Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

