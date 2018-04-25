Mary Agnes Regan (nee Murphy), Nohovaldaly, Rathmore.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Thursday (April, 26th), from 6pm – 8pm.  Funeral arriving at the Church of the Nativity, Cullen on Friday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

