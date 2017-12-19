Mary Agnes Betty O’Dwyer, 15 Lynch Heights, Killorglin & formerly of Athenry & London

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 20th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Funeral will arrive at St. James’ Church, Killorglin on Thursday at 12 noon for requiem mass at 12.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

