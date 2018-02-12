Martina ‘Tina’ Mc Elligott, Fahavane, Kilflynn

reposing at her home in Kilflynn tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 13th) from 4pm to 8pm.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church Kilflynn.  Burial afterwards in Kilflynn Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Sponsor a  Bud c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

