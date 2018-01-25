Did Martin O’Neill Cross the Line in his Treatment of Journalist? – January 25th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

There’s been a lot of discussion after the exchange between the Republic of Ireland football manager and Tony O’Donoghue, RTÉ’s soccer correspondent, which was shown on RTÉ1 last night. Jerry spoke to John O’Regan, secretary of the Kerry District League and member of the FAI Senior Council.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR