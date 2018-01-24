Martin O’ Neill Signs A New Contract With The FAI

Martin O’Neill finally put pen-to-paper on his new contract last night.

The Derryman will remain as Republic of Ireland manager until 2020.

New contracts have also been signed with O’Neill’s management team, including assistant Roy Keane.

Martin O’Neill is in Switzerland today for the inaugural UEFA Nations League Draw.

The tournament, designed to replace international friendlies, offers another pathway to the finals of Euro 2020.

Ireland will be in League B, and could face the likes of Wales, Northern Ireland, and their World Cup conquerors Denmark.