Martin Mulvihill, Parkboy Carney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and late of Glenalappa, Moyvane

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm – followed by removal at 8pm to Puckane Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloughprior Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Millford Hospice. Enquiries to Ryan’s Undertaker’s. Eircode E45KN93
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
RACING Willie Mullins is closing the gap on Gordon Elliott in the race for Champion Trainer. He trained 9-to-2 shot Un de Sceaux to victory...
It’s hoped a softening of US-imposed sanctions will help to protect jobs in West...
It's hoped a softening of US-imposed sanctions will help to protect jobs in West Limerick. Russian-owned Aughinish, which is the largest alumina refinery in Europe,...
Breda Bergin, Park Road, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (April 25th) form 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to St. Mary's...
Tralee students call for right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution
CBS the Green Tralee students are calling for the right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution. The Tralee secondary school students are...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District hosting civic welcome for Mayor of Weissenberg
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Niall Kelleher is hosting a civic welcome for the Mayor of a German town this evening. Mayor...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Host Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles For The First Time
Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles are to take place in Kerry for the first time. They’re on this Saturday and Sunday from 9 o’clock...
Kerry Badminton News
The Kerry Juvenile Board will hold their AGM in the River Island hotel Castleisland at 7.30 this evening. All clubs are asked to attend....