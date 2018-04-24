Martin Mulvihill, Parkboy Carney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and late of Glenalappa, Moyvane

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm – followed by removal at 8pm to Puckane Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloughprior Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Millford Hospice. Enquiries to Ryan’s Undertaker’s. Eircode E45KN93

