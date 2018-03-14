Martin Hunt, Tullahinell South, Ballylongford

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Friday afternoon for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR