Martin Houlihan, Inchaclough, Carhan, Caherciveen

reposing at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Wednesday from 7 to 9pm and on Thursday from 6. to 7.45pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial in Dromid Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations is desired to Diabetes Ireland. Enquiries to Garvey Undertakers, Caherciveen.