Martin Ferris will not be going forward for next election

Gerry Adams announced at the Sinn Fein party Ard Fheis that neither he nor Martin Ferris would be running for the Dáil in the next election.

In his speech last night Mr Adams thanked Deputy Ferris for years of service to the republic.

The Sinn Feinn leader also announced that this was to be his last Ard Fheis and that a date in 2018 will be agreed to elect the next party leader.

Martin Ferris was first elected to the Dail back in 2002 in the Kerry North constituency and has retained his seat in Kerry for Sinn Fein in every general election since.