Martin Ferris says that the time is right for change within the Sinn Fein party.

Last night Gerry Adams announced at the party Ard Fheis that neither he nor Martin Ferris would be running for the Dáil in the next election.

In his speech Mr Adams thanked the Kerry TD for years of service to the republic.

Deputy Ferris was first elected to the Dail back in 2002 in the Kerry North constituency and has retained his seat in Kerry for Sinn Fein in every general election since.

Speaking this morning about the decision to not contest the next election he said the time was right:

Mr Ferris said that he would continue to work for the party both locally and nationally in whatever capacity the party wanted him to.

Cllr Toiréasa Ferris introduced Gerry Adams last night and when asked if his daughter would be replacing him on the Sinn Fein election ticket, Martin Ferris said it would be a matter for the party membership to decide who would be going forward: