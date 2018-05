Sinn Fein TD, Martin Ferris, said TDs who voted against the referendum on the 8th ammendment being put to the people, should hang their heads in shame:

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae was one of 32 TDS who voted against the holding of the referendum on the 8th ammendment.

Deputy Healy Rae, who advocated a no vote, denies he’s out of touch with his constituents: