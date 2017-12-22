Martha Lyons, Feale Drive & late of O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening (Fri Dec 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Listowel.  Requiem mass will take place this Saturday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

