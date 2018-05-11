Martha Brassil, Caherslee, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Saturday (May 12th) from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Private cremation will follow. House private please. Donations if lieu of flowers if desired to The Donkey Sanctuary, Mallow or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.