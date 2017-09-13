Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Friday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.
GP X-Ray backlog of 600 at University Hospital Kerry
There is currently a backlog of GP x-rays at University Hospital Kerry. A statement from the HSE's South West Hospital Group says the current backlog...
New programme aimed at rehabilitating violent men to begin in Kerry
A new course which aims to rehabilitate men who've engaged in violence against their partners, is to begin in Kerry this autumn. The course is...
Councillor calls for ban on alcohol advertising
A Kerry County Councillor has called on the Taoiseach to begin the process of banning the advertising of alcohol products. Cllr John Joe Culloty told...
Timothy ‘Thady’ O’Connell, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel & formerly of Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass will take...
Marjorie Fleming née Mc Carthy, Summerville, Muckross, Killarney & formerly of Castleisland.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
Potters Point Wins The Guinness Kerry National
For the second year in a row, Gordon Elliott and lady amateur Lisa O'Neill have teamed up to win The Guinness Kerry National with...
Kerry Schoolboys Soccer Midweek Preview
It's National Cup fixtures for Kerry sides in Schoolboys soccer this weekend. Meanwhile a couple of games are down for decision tonight. Padraig Harnett reports................
Evening Sports Update
GAA Tyrone's Cathal McCarron could be on the verge of a switch to Kildare club, Athy. The All Ireland-winner tweeted last weekend that he was...