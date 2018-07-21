Maritime festival taking place in West Kerry to hear from renowned ocean conservationist

A maritime festival taking place in West Kerry will hear from a renowned ocean conservationist.

Ken O’Sullivan, the film and documentary maker, will present ‘The Underwater World of Maharees and Tralee Bay’ at the Castlegregory Maritime Festival this evening.

Last evening, ice swimmer and Dingle native Nuala Moore addressed the festival and spoke about her latest challenge off coast of South America.





Chair of Castlegregory Community Council Marcia Ganter says the community has a deep connection with the sea and there is a huge interest in learning more about the coast and marine life.