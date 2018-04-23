Marine tourism strategy for coastal communities launched in West Kerry

Ireland’s first marine tourism strategy for coastal communities has been launched in West Kerry.

The Dingle Peninsula FLAG Marine Tourism Strategy was unveiled by Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Tourism, Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) South-West supported Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance in funding the development of a tailored strategy.

Key aims include supporting existing businesses and providing opportunities within the local economy.

The strategy also focuses on the development of blue-way trails and the alignment of marine tourism with greenways, heritage trails, culture and the arts.