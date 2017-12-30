Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Valentia urges all sea-farers to wear a lifejacket

‘No Lifejacket – No Excuse’.

That’s the message from Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Valentia this festive season as they urge sea-farers to take necessary safety precautions on the water.

This year a new departure ‘Stay Afloat – Stay in Contact’ was launched to highlight the importance of retaining the ability to stay afloat coupled with a capacity to raise the alarm.

Water Safety Promotion days were conducted by Coast Guard units throughout the Valentia Division.

Coast Guard units continue to conduct Life Jacket Compliance monitoring patrols to encourage and pick up on non- compliance for the wearing of life jackets.