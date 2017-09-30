Marie Looney (née Taylor), Boherbee & formerly of Moyderwell.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Sunday (Oct.1st) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct 2nd) at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilquane Cemetery, Ballydavid, Dingle. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit c/o University Hospital Kerry.