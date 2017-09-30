Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Sunday (Oct.1st) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct 2nd) at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilquane Cemetery, Ballydavid, Dingle. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit c/o University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Marie Looney (née Taylor), Boherbee & formerly of Moyderwell.
Reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Sunday (Oct.1st) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the...
John Horan, Coolnagearagh, Scartaglen
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday (Oct. 1st) from 4pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Saints Stephen & John,...
Philomena (Ena) O’Neill (née Flavin), Pulleen, Tarbert & formerly of Ahanagran Middle, Ballylongford.
Reposing at her Residence at Pulleen Tarbert on Sunday (Oct.1st) from 4pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert on Monday morning...
County’s first completed SEAI Better Energy Community Project being marked in Killorglin
The first completed SEAI Better Energy Community Project is being marked in Killorglin today. The Kerry Sustainable Energy Cooperative's project will be celebrated in the...
Kerry At Waterford Today In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Kerry go to Waterford today in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. Kick-off is at 2 o’clock.
Latest Sports
Firies & Na Gaeil Contest Junior Premier Club Football Semi-Final
The Junior Premier Club Football Championship semi-final between Firies and Na Gaeil takes place today. The game goes ahead at Castleisland Desmonds, throwing in at...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round Tralee Dynamos 2 Broadford Utd 6 FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round 7-00 Classic Fc v Ballyheigue...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship Quarter Final Finuge St. Senan's v Na Déise (Waterford) At Mallow GAA Complex, 1 o’clock Barrett Cup All games at...