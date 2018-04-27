Marie Kennelly, Rockfield, Blackrock, Cork and late of Lacca, Lisselton, Co. Kerry.

reposing at her home in Rockfield, Blackrock, Cork on Sunday from 2 to 6pm. Reception of prayers on Monday at 2.30pm followed by Requiem Mass at 3pm in St. Michael’s Church, Blackrock, Cork. Funeral will take place privately afterwards. Memorial mass will take place in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue at a later date. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Hope Foundation or Cunamh, Bon Secours.