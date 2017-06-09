Marie Hanrahan, Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Ballylongford

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick this evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford for 12noon Mass on Saturday.  Funeral afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery, Ballylongford.

