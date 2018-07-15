Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Monday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Private cremation will follow. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. and St. John of God Kerry Services, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER France lead Croatia by 2 goals to 1 at half time in the World Cup final. The French took the lead after 18 minutes, as...
Justice Minister “confident” in sanctioned North Kerry solicitor
The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is confident that a North Kerry solicitor who has been sanctioned by the law society, remains qualified to...
Marianne Walsh, Cloondara, Oakpark and formerly Walsh Bros. & The Vogue, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Monday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER France lead Croatia by 2 goals to 1 at half time in the World Cup final. The French took the lead after 18 minutes, as...