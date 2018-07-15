Marianne Walsh, Cloondara, Oakpark and formerly Walsh Bros. & The Vogue, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Monday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Private cremation will follow. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. and St. John of God Kerry Services, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home.