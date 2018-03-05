Marian Healy nee O Sullivan, Kenley Close, Model Farm Road, Cork and late of Killurley, Ballinskelligs

reposing at her home, Kenley Close, Model Farm Road, Cork on Tuesday from 4 to 7pm. Reception into Holy Spirit Church, Dennehy’s Cross at 10.30am for 11am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Kidney Association.

