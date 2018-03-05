Marian Healy nee O Sullivan, Kenley Close, Model Farm Road, Cork and late of Killurley, Ballinskelligs

reposing at her home, Kenley Close, Model Farm Road, Cork on Tuesday from 4 to 7pm. Reception into Holy Spirit Church, Dennehy’s Cross at 10.30am for 11am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Kidney Association.
Kerry arrest in child sexual exploitation investigation
Eleven people have been arrested in Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children. Six women and...
Water restrictions in place in some areas of Kerry tonight
Irish Water and Kerry County Council will be putting water restrictions in place on the Brosna Public Water Supply from 8 o'clock tonight and...
Pobal figures show Dingle theatre received €1.4 million in funding since 2006
A Dingle theatre received almost €1.4 million under the Community Service Programme over a 12-year period. That's according to figures released by Pobal which operated...
Irish Favourites – March 4th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_03_if.mp3
Gerard Crowley, Cúil Dídin Nursing Home, Skehanagh, Tralee and Fenit
reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Oratory, Fenit. Requiem...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The G-A-A have revealed their revised schedule for the League games that fell victim to the weather this past weekend. Saturday night...
Kerry Footballers To Play Dublin At 4 On Sunday
Kerry’s postponed Allianz Football League game against Dublin has been confirmed for Sunday. It’s to throw-in at 4 o’clock at Croke Park. The Kingdom hurlers will...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Thursday 8th March 2018 U17 Challenge Match 7-00 Kerry U17 v ITT Mens Team , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch. Friday 9th March...