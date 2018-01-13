Maria O Sullivan nee Egan, Rathass, Ballinorig Road, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to  St. John’s Parish Church. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

