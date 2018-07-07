Marie Kissane (née Finucane), Larha, Asdee.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, tomorrow Sunday from 3pm – 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee, arriving at approximately 7pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.  Family flowers only please.

