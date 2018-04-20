The country singer was in Oram, Co Monaghan for the funeral of Big Tom. Aaron McElroy, reporter with Northern Sound, also spoke to Jerry.
Gardaí say new information has come to light in the 'Kerry Babies' murder investigation. The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, gave...
Over 1.6 million euro (€1,629,599) is to be allocated in Kerry through the Government's Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP). Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael...
A Kerry bride-to-be has had her wedding day plans thrown into disarray due to a clash with the Royal Wedding next month. Celé Brits from...
Margo Remembers Big Tom – April 20th, 2018
The country singer was in Oram, Co Monaghan for the funeral of Big Tom. Aaron McElroy, reporter with Northern Sound, also spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/biigtom.mp3
Chief Executive of Policing Authority in Kerry – April 20th, 2018
The CEO of the Policing Authority, Helen Hall, was in Kerry today to attend the county’s Joint Policing Committee meeting. Beforehand, she joined Jerry...
Call from the Dáil – April 20th, 2018
Every Friday, The Irish Times parliamentary correspondent and proud Kerryman, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calld.mp3