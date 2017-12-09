Margery Long née Normoyle, Mill Road, Killarney & formerly of Kilfinane, Abbeyfeale & Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.  removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Reilig Geataí na Glóire, Milltown, Dingle.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR