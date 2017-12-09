Margery Long née Normoyle, Mill Road, Killarney & formerly of Kilfinane, Abbeyfeale & Listowel.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Geataí na Glóire, Milltown, Dingle.
Latest News
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides.
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Review
Padraig Harnett has his weekly review of local schoolboys and girls soccer.
Ireland-South MEP says rate of youth unemployment unacceptably high
An Ireland-South MEP says the rate of youth unemployment is unacceptably high. MEP Deirdre Clune claims 14% of young people in Ireland are currently unemployed,...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER It's all over in today's 3pm games in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur are back to winning ways - they trashed Stoke 5-1 at Wembley...
Latest Sports
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides.
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Review
Padraig Harnett has his weekly review of local schoolboys and girls soccer.