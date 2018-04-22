Margaret (Peggy) O’Donnell (née Higgins) “Cnoc Mhuire”, The Kerries East & formerly of Ballyvelly House, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Monday (April 23rd), from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. John’s Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April 24th), at 10 o’clock.  Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

