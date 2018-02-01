Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Connor, Dooks Mountain, Glenbeigh and formerly of Fr. Corridan Centre, Rathmore and Glebe Lodge, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Kerry Parents and Friends and Scellig Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

