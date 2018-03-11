Margaret (Peggy) O’ Neill (formerly Sr. Aidan), Faha, Ballybunion

Reposing at her home in Faha today Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service will take place on Monday at 11am in Listowel Christian Fellowship Church. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery

