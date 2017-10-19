Margaret ‘Peggy’ Houlihan nee O Neill, Direenaclaurig, Sneem and London

Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Friday evening at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

