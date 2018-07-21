Margaret ‘Peggy’ Creed nee Foley, Maglass, Ballymacelligott and formerly of Lyranes, Glencar

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

