Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening from 4pm- 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to The Star Of The Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations’ if desired, to The Kerry/Cork Cancer Link Bus.
Latest News
Margaret Peggy Casey (née McCarthy), Cromane Lower, Killorglin.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening from 4pm- 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to The Star Of The Sea Church, Cromane...
John Joe (Sean) Griffin, Rosnacartan, More, Faha, Killarney & formerly of Caherpierce, Inch, Annascaul.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine, on Sunday evening from 4.30pm - 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Listry. ...
John Walsh, Larha, Asdee.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday (March, 11th), from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church,...
INMO says members struggling in Storm Emma backlog
Nurses say hospitals around the country are drowning in the backlog from Storm Emma. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say their members are struggling...
Registration for Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle now open
10 thousand cyclists are expected to pedal 175 kilometres for this summer's Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. It'll take place on the 7th of July,...
Latest Sports
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Men's Division 2: St Josephs 53, St Marys 63 Senior Women's Division 1, Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons , Conceded by Glenbeigh Falcons Lee Strand...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Sean O'Brien has been dealt a blow in his bid to make Ireland's final game of the Six Nations next weekend. The flanker was...
Kerry Football And Hurling Teams Are Announced
There are 3 changes on the Kerry football team for Sunday's Allianz Football League clash with Dublin. Shane Murphy, Adrian Spillane and Kevin McCarthy replace...