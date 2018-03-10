Margaret Peggy Casey (née McCarthy), Cromane Lower, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening from 4pm- 7pm.  Removal on Monday morning to The Star Of The Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.  Family flowers only please.  Donations’ if desired, to The Kerry/Cork Cancer Link Bus.

