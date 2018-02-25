Margaret (Peggy) Carroll née O’ Connor, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.