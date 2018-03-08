Margaret ‘Peg’ McCarthy nee Dineen, Ballyeagh, Ballybunion and formerly of The Hawthorn Bar, Ballyduff and Carrigane, Asdee

reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to her home. Private removal on Saturday morning to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

