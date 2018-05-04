Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle this Sunday (May 6th) from 4pm to 7pm. Remains to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Monday for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pallative Care, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.
Latest News
Road closures over weekend for Rally of the Lakes
There are a number of road closures around Killarney and beyond over the weekend for the Rally of the Lakes. They start this evening, with...
Over €2.3 million for Kerry housing adaptation grants
Over €2.3 million has been allocated for housing adaptation grants for older people and people with disabilities in Kerry. Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach, Kerry Senator Paul...
Jimmy O Brien, Reacashla, Brosna
reposing at O Donnell's Funeral Home Friday from 7.30 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Carthages Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass on Saturday at...
Margaret ‘Peg’ Kennedy née O’Connor, Ballinasare, Annascaul
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle this Sunday (May 6th) from 4pm to 7pm. Remains to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on...
Time to Wake Up to Coastal Erosion – May 4th, 2018
Michael O’Shea of Malachy Walsh & Partners, Tralee has a background as a research engineer and has been involved with coastal erosion studies in...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Simon Zebo starts at full-back in his final game for Munster at Thomond Park in tomorrow's Guinness PRO-14 semi-final qualifier against Edinburgh. Head-coach...
KDL Fixtures Update
There’s changes to tonight’s action in the KDL. John O’Regan reports
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Fixtures Update
Games continue tomorrow across the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League. The main match is a Regional Final. Padraig Harnett reports