Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
Terrace Talk – August 14th, 2017
Aislinn Desmond & Sarah Murphy talk Kerry Ladies Quarter Final Ian Brick, manager of the Kerry U21 Bs, talk the Hurling Quarter Final Noel Considine on drink...
Call for extension of 50km speed limit from Blennerville to Tonevane Cross
A Tralee councillor has called for the 50km speed limit out to Dingle Road from Blennerville to Tonevane Cross. Fianna Fáil Cllr Tom McEllistrim raised...
19 gardaí based in Kerry traffic corps
There are 19 gardaí based in the traffic corps in Kerry. That's according to figures from the Garda Commissioner; they were released by Minister Charlie...
Margaret ‘Peg’ Hennessy née Casey, Coolroe, Castlegregory.
Seáno Collins, Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Foyle, Abbeyfeale
reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on...
Match Details Confirmed For Kerry’s All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Semi-Final
Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s next outing in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship. The last four of the...
Listowel Harvest Festival Launched
The 2017 Listowel Harvest Festival has been launched. Munster’s biggest festival runs from Sunday the 10th to Saturday the 16th of September. Racing highlights include...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Minor Football League Division 1 Final Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 Listowel Emmets 2-18 North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil,...