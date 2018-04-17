Margaret ‘Peg’ Griffin nee Kelliher, Ballinnana, Ballydavid

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Wednesday from 5.30 to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Dingle on Thursday for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.

