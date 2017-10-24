Margaret ‘Peg’ Fitzgerald née Murphy, Kerins Park & Old Spa Road, Tralee & formerly of Baile Loisce, Ballydavid.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Recovery Haven, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Gardaí in Kerry insist the county does not have a drug epidemic
Gardaí in Kerry insist the county does not have a drug epidemic. This is despite figures from the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, revealing the...
South and West Kerry Municipal District pass Draft Budgetary Plan for 2018
The South and West Kerry Municipal District has passed its Draft Budgetary Plan for 2018. €70,000 has been allocated towards Rural and Village Development, while...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTS SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 92, Tralee Imperials 58 SENIOR MENS DIV 2: TK Killarney Cougars 51, Tralee Tigers BC 45 SENIOR WOMENS DIV...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTS Third Level Colleges GAA Fresher Hurling League Div 2 ITT 1-11 UCC 2-8 East Kerry Football U12 Go Games, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney Kenmare...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Simon Zebo's international career could be over following the news that the Munster star will leave the Province at the end of the...