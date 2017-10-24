Margaret ‘Peg’ Fitzgerald née Murphy, Kerins Park & Old Spa Road, Tralee & formerly of Baile Loisce, Ballydavid.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Recovery Haven, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.