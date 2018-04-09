Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 10th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Kerry Name Side For Munster Minor Outing As Captaincy Goes To Paul O’Shea
Kerry have revealed their team for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship ¼ Final. They will be away to Tipperary at 7 on Wednesday,...
Margaret O’Sullivan née Roddy, Allman’s Tce., Killarney & late of Knocknacunny, Ballaghadereen, Co. Roscommon
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 10th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday to St. Mary's...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 11th April 2018 Dominos Pizza U17 Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed) 6-45 Killarney Athletic v Listowel Celtic . Friday...
Timmy Sheehan’s Sports Slot – April 7th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/timmy_weekly_7th.mp3
Catherine Kit Murphy, née Kelleher, Newquarter, Gneeveguilla
Reposing at O' Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't yet know if Mohamed Salah will be fit for their Champions League quarter-final second leg with...