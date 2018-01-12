Margaret O’Sullivan née Murphy, Gortamullen House, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare today (Fri Jan 12th) from 4pm to 7pm.  Followed by removal to Holy Cross Church.  Kenmare.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

