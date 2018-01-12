Margaret O’Sullivan née Murphy, Gortamullen House, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare today (Fri Jan 12th) from 4pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to Holy Cross Church. Kenmare. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.
Latest News
Three more FF hopefuls – January 12th, 2018
Cllr Norma Foley, Cllr Niall Moloney and Senator Mark Daly speak to Jerry on this morning's Kerry Today programme http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_ff.mp3
Is there a connection between Sean Spicer and Tralee? – January 12th, 2018
Pat Norris nee Spicer shares her family story on this morning's Kerry Today with Jerry O'Sullivan http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_spicer.mp3
Addressing the Health Crisis – What can be done before the crisis hits emergency...
Theresa Coughlan, board member of Kerry Respite Care - What can be done before the crisis hits emergency departments http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_krc.mp3
Is North Kerry is the poor relation when it comes to funding for roads?...
Is North Kerry is the poor relation when it comes to funding for roads? Fianna Fail Cllr Jimmy Moloney from Listowel join Jerry to...
The Kerry–Faro Ryanair route to be reinstated
The Kerry – Faro Ryanair route is to be reinstated. Kerry Airport have confirmed the route will be operational this summer, with return flights departing...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says "nothing is decided" on Alexis Sanchez's future. The forward's been linked with a move to Manchester City since the summer...
Kerry Rugby Preview
The European club competitions re commence this weekend. Kerry sides also take to the fields tomorrow. Jay Galvin reports
KDL Fixtures Update
Tomorrow promises to be a huge day for Killarney Celtic. In the Last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup they’re at Willow Park in Athlone,...